WATCH: Umar Sheikh, a Canadian lawyer who has taken on two of the largest COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, over injury and death, joins us to discuss two of his clients' cases.

Kayla Pollock is a 37-year-old mother from Ontario whose life took a drastic turn after receiving a Moderna Covid-19 booster shot. She experienced paralysis from the neck down and has been enduring a challenging ordeal ever since.

Dan Hartman sat down with The Canadian Independent, for his first-ever in-person interview to share his son's tragic story. Sean's story has garnered international attention and resulted in the first lawsuit in North America against Pfizer for wrongful death.

