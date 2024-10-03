Playback speed
WATCH: Umar Sheikh, a Canadian lawyer who has taken on two of the largest COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, over injury and death, joins us to discuss two of his clients' cases

Oct 03, 2024
WATCH: Umar Sheikh, a Canadian lawyer who has taken on two of the largest COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, over injury and death, joins us to discuss two of his clients' cases.

Kayla Pollock is a 37-year-old mother from Ontario whose life took a drastic turn after receiving a Moderna Covid-19 booster shot. She experienced paralysis from the neck down and has been enduring a challenging ordeal ever since.

Watch Kayla's story below.

Kayla Pollock, the Ontario woman paralyzed after her COVID-19 booster shot, files a $45 million lawsuit against Moderna

Kayla Pollock, the Ontario woman paralyzed after her COVID-19 booster shot, files a $45 million lawsuit against Moderna

The Canadian Independent first reported on Kayla Pollock's story a week ago, and since then, it has received international attention. Donations have poured in from all around the world to help Kayla obtain a service dog and a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.

Read full story

You can donate to Kayla at the link below.

https://www.opkayla.ca/donate

Dan Hartman sat down with The Canadian Independent, for his first-ever in-person interview to share his son's tragic story. Sean's story has garnered international attention and resulted in the first lawsuit in North America against Pfizer for wrongful death.

Watch Dan's story below.

WATCH: Perfectly healthy 17-year-old Sean Hartman was found dead beside his bed 33 days after receiving his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WATCH: Perfectly healthy 17-year-old Sean Hartman was found dead beside his bed 33 days after receiving his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The Canadian Independent sat down with Sean Hartman's dad, Dan Hartman, for his first-ever in-person interview to hear his son's tragic story. Sean's story has garnered international attention and resulted in a lawsuit being filed against Pfizer and the Canadian government.

Read full story

You can donate to Dan at the link below.

https://www.givesendgo.com/GAWYX

You can also support Dan's legal battle by purchasing t-shirts and hoodies. The link is provided below.

https://www.bonfire.com/store/justice4sean/

