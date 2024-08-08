Share this post
WATCH: UK police are beginning to arrest citizens for social media posts they claim "contain inaccurate information."
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
WATCH: UK police are beginning to arrest citizens for social media posts they claim "contain inaccurate information."
Aug 08, 2024
16
Share this post
WATCH: UK police are beginning to arrest citizens for social media posts they claim "contain inaccurate information."
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
5
Recent Posts
WATCH: UK police are beginning to arrest citizens for social media posts they claim "contain inaccurate information."