Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6

WATCH: Trump says that if he is re-elected, he will create a "government efficiency commission," headed by Elon Musk, who has agreed to do it, "for drastic reforms" of the U.S. federal government

Sep 05, 2024
6
Share
Transcript

6 Comments
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is pressed hard by a reporter on whether he has confidence in the Trudeau Liberal government
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is asked how he will vote if an opposition party votes non-confidence in the government
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh addresses reporters' questions on his decision to end the coalition with the Trudeau Liberals
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre responds to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh ending his coalition with the Trudeau Liberals
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh's announcement today that he has ended their coalition…
  The Canadian Independent
BREAKING: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has announced that he is terminating the supply and confidence agreement with Prime Minister Justin…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Drive-thru surveillance video shows a suspect in a stolen vehicle attempting to evade police by driving over a police cruiser in…
  The Canadian Independent