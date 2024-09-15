Playback speed
WATCH: Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, has been locked down by sheriff deputies after a shooting happened in the vcinity this afternoon

The Canadian Independent
Sep 15, 2024
Shots were fired in the vicinity of Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump was golfing.

Trump is safe, according to his communications director.

The Secret Service released a statement saying, “The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe, and more details will follow.”

