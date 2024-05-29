Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
15

WATCH: The mainstream media, which once characterized 15-minute cities as a conspiracy theory, is now covering the plans set to be implemented in Edmonton

The Canadian Independent
May 29, 2024
15
Share
Transcript

15 Comments
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces more alcohol options are coming to grocery, big box and convenience stores in a few months
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A 23-year-old Canadian Armed Forces veteran, suffering from mental health issues, was offered medical assistance in dying and is now…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Dr. Peter McCullough joined The Canadian Independent for a one-on-one chat and to answer your questions
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian fastball hall of famer Sam Forbes, once extremely healthy and active, is now in a wheelchair, wearing diapers, and nearly…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A child collapses during Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s press conference at a school in Manitoba today
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: The Globe and Mail questions Canadian PMJT on why he won’t step down given the fact that “the public seems to have an overwhelmingly…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Australian judge rules police used 'unlawful and unjustified violence' against COVID protesters; their charges were dropped, and…
  The Canadian Independent