Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
22

WATCH: The Globe and Mail questions Canadian PMJT on why he won’t step down given the fact that “the public seems to have an overwhelmingly negative view” of him.

The Canadian Independent
May 15, 2024
22
Share
Transcript

22 Comments
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: Australian judge rules police used 'unlawful and unjustified violence' against COVID protesters; their charges were dropped, and…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A man interrupts NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's press conference, saying he “talks a lot and accomplishes nothing.”
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland says investors, for the most part, are coming to Canada…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Quebec YouTuber joined us to talk about her class-action lawsuit against YouTube over COVID-19 censorship.
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadians with disabilities are choosing Medical Assistance in Dying because they can't afford to live in Canada. The Liberals…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A pilot nearly dies after experiencing blood clots and strokes that required brain surgery following his second mandated Pfizer…
  The Canadian Independent
Eva Chipiuk and Jeff Rath, two Alberta lawyers, joined us to talk about two class-action lawsuits they've launched against the provincial …
  The Canadian Independent