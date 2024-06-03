Texas Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson tells Dr. Anthony Fauci he "failed miserably during the pandemic" and called out his lies and criminal cover-ups during today's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Share this post
WATCH: Texas Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson calls out Dr. Anthony Fauci on his lies and criminal cover-ups during today's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
WATCH: Texas Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson calls out Dr. Anthony Fauci on his lies and criminal cover-ups during today's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Jun 03, 2024
22
Share this post
WATCH: Texas Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson calls out Dr. Anthony Fauci on his lies and criminal cover-ups during today's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
6
Recent Posts
WATCH: Texas Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson calls out Dr. Anthony Fauci on his lies and criminal cover-ups during today's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.