WATCH: Say No to Universal Global Governance featuring Dr. Mark Trozzi and Lawyer Lisa Miron

At a recent event, lawyer Lisa Miron discussed the critical issues surrounding Bill C-293, a new Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Act currently before the Canadian Senate. This proposed bill could affect national sovereignty, personal freedoms, food and agricultural choices, surveillance privacy, land ownership, and medical freedom.

Dr. Mark Trozzi addressed a wide range of topics, including fifth-generation warfare, mainstream media propaganda, food security, transhumanism, the sexualization of children, weaponized banking, and central bank digital currencies. He also discussed Canada's legitimacy crisis, the rise of unelected global governance, the increasing influence of international bodies, and much more.

Speakers' Backgrounds:

Dr. Mark Trozzi is a veteran emergency physician who has been on an open-ended sabbatical since 2020 to focus on human rights and medical advocacy. He works closely with global health and justice organizations and has been vocal in raising concerns about COVID-19 vaccines and medical treatments.

Lisa Miron is an attorney with 24 years of experience and the founder of a firm that sued the Canadian government during the first SARS pandemic. She is the author of the upcoming book Unprofessional and a dedicated activist against globalism, the municipal deep state, and smart city architecture.