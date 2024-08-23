Share this post
WATCH: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after announcing today that he was suspending his U.S. presidential campaign, says Donald Trump has asked him to join his administration if he wins
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
Share this post
WATCH: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after announcing today that he was suspending his U.S. presidential campaign, says Donald Trump has asked him to join his administration if he wins
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
WATCH: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after announcing today that he was suspending his U.S. presidential campaign, says Donald Trump has asked him to join his administration if he wins
Aug 23, 2024
4
Share this post
WATCH: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after announcing today that he was suspending his U.S. presidential campaign, says Donald Trump has asked him to join his administration if he wins
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
Recent Posts
WATCH: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after announcing today that he was suspending his U.S. presidential campaign, says Donald Trump has asked him to join his administration if he wins