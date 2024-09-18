Playback speed
WATCH: Peel Regional Police are searching for a woman who visited a man’s home to view a Porsche, then reversed the vehicle, ran over the owner, and sped away.

The Canadian Independent
Sep 18, 2024
Mississauga, ON – Investigators from the 11 Division Auto Theft Unit are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle theft and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The suspect responded to an Auto Trader advertisement for a 2022 Porsche Cayenne that was being sold by the victim. The incident occurred at the victim’s residence near Winston Churchill and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

During the viewing of the vehicle, the suspect reversed the Porsche rapidly, striking the victim and causing injury before fleeing the scene with the stolen vehicle.

The suspect is described as a South Asian female, approximately 5'5" tall, weighing around 120 lbs, with a thin build, long brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, a brown skirt, and leather-strapped sandals.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident is urged to contact the 11 Division Auto Theft Unit. Your assistance could be crucial in bringing the perpetrator to justice.

https://www.peelpolice.ca/Modules/News/index.aspx?feedId=d6aa0ab4-eb5f-4b5e-a251-0e833d984d68&newsId=07d10a6c-6bfa-4b80-a205-45477275eacc

