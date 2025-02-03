Playback speed
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders liquor stores to remove U.S. liquor products, halts business with U.S. firms, and rips up a $100M contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink in response to U.S. tariffs

Feb 03, 2025
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, speaking about U.S. tariffs on Canada, says he has ordered all liquor stores in the province to remove American-made liquor and has announced that Ontario will no longer do business with American companies. Ford also says that he has “ripped up” the province’s $100-million contract with Elon Musk’s company, Starlink.

