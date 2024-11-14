Share this post
WATCH: Ontario government strikes a $100 million deal with Elon Musk’s company, Starlink, to provide internet to 15,000 homes and businesses in remote and rural areas in the province
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
WATCH: Ontario government strikes a $100 million deal with Elon Musk’s company, Starlink, to provide internet to 15,000 homes and businesses in remote and rural areas in the province
Nov 14, 2024
28
Share this post
WATCH: Ontario government strikes a $100 million deal with Elon Musk’s company, Starlink, to provide internet to 15,000 homes and businesses in remote and rural areas in the province
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
10
4
Recent Posts
WATCH: Ontario government strikes a $100 million deal with Elon Musk’s company, Starlink, to provide internet to 15,000 homes and businesses in remote and rural areas in the province