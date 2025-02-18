Playback speed
WATCH: New video captures the moment a Delta Airlines plane crash-landed and overturned at Toronto Pearson International Airport

Feb 18, 2025
According to a statement issued by Delta Airlines, an incident response team was deployed to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) after Delta Connection flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, was involved in an accident on Monday afternoon.

The CRJ-900 aircraft was involved in an accident at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET while arriving from Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Delta confirms that there were no fatalities; however, 18 passengers were injured, including three in critical condition, one of whom is a child.

