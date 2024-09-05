Singh is responding to reporters after he decided to terminate his supply and confidence agreement with the Trudeau Liberals yesterday.
Share this post
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is asked how he will vote if an opposition party votes non-confidence in the government
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is asked how he will vote if an opposition party votes non-confidence in the government
Sep 05, 2024
2
Share this post
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is asked how he will vote if an opposition party votes non-confidence in the government
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
3
Recent Posts
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is asked how he will vote if an opposition party votes non-confidence in the government