In the background, someone can be heard calling Singh a “corrupted b*stard.” Singh then turns around, confronts two men, and calls one of them a “coward.”
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh angrily gets in a man’s face and calls him a “coward” outside Parliament Hill today
Sep 17, 2024
