Singh responds by saying that his decision to end the supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals may make the timing of the election “more uncertain and, frankly, more likely.”
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh addresses reporters' questions on his decision to end the coalition with the Trudeau Liberals
Sep 05, 2024
