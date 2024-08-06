WATCH: Nassau County, New York, lawmakers vote in favour of banning face masks in public

In a recent legislative session, the new mask ban was passed with 12 Republican votes in favour and seven Democrats abstaining.

The purpose of the bill is to prevent people who commit crimes from concealing their identities, especially during protests.

The debate on the bill became contentious as both supporters and opponents spoke. During the session, police arrested a woman who was protesting the bill, escorting her out of the room in handcuffs.

The ban classifies the violation as a misdemeanor offence, carrying a penalty of up to $1,000 in fines and a maximum of one year in jail.

The law makes exceptions for individuals with religious or health reasons but broadly prohibits wearing masks in public spaces.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently suggested in a press conference that she might implement a mask ban on New York City Transit. Additionally, other state legislators are exploring similar mask restriction measures.