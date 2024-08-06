Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6

WATCH: Nassau County, New York, lawmakers vote in favour of banning face masks in public

The Canadian Independent
Aug 06, 2024
6
Share
Transcript

In a recent legislative session, the new mask ban was passed with 12 Republican votes in favour and seven Democrats abstaining.

The purpose of the bill is to prevent people who commit crimes from concealing their identities, especially during protests.

The debate on the bill became contentious as both supporters and opponents spoke. During the session, police arrested a woman who was protesting the bill, escorting her out of the room in handcuffs.

The ban classifies the violation as a misdemeanor offence, carrying a penalty of up to $1,000 in fines and a maximum of one year in jail.

The law makes exceptions for individuals with religious or health reasons but broadly prohibits wearing masks in public spaces.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently suggested in a press conference that she might implement a mask ban on New York City Transit. Additionally, other state legislators are exploring similar mask restriction measures.

WATCH: New York City is considering banning face masks for COVID in subways and at protests to stop criminals from concealing their identities.

The Canadian Independent
·
Jun 17
WATCH: New York City is considering banning face masks for COVID in subways and at protests to stop criminals from concealing their identities.

Read full story
6 Comments
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: Donald Trump, speaking on a livestream today about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said, “They say he’s the son of Fidel…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: The same man involved in the gas station pooping incident earlier this week was allegedly caught again today at a plaza in Brampton…
  The Canadian Independent
BREAKING: United States Secret Service Acting Director Ronald L. Rowe, Jr. says his agency "takes full responsibility" for the "failure…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Man caught pooping on Niagara Falls, Ontario resident’s front lawn.
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: People have taken to social media outraged over what appears to be a man pooping in public outside a gas station in Brampton…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Mike Rowe from the TV series Dirty Jobs discusses excess deaths and the possible link to the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign on…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: British Columbia Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix says that unvaccinated healthcare workers who were terminated can now reapply…
  The Canadian Independent