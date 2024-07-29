Watch the full video below.
Share this post
WATCH: Mike Rowe from the TV series Dirty Jobs discusses excess deaths and the possible link to the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign on his YouTube channel.
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
19
Share this post
WATCH: Mike Rowe from the TV series Dirty Jobs discusses excess deaths and the possible link to the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign on his YouTube channel.
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
WATCH: Mike Rowe from the TV series Dirty Jobs discusses excess deaths and the possible link to the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign on his YouTube channel.
Jul 29, 2024
19
Share this post
WATCH: Mike Rowe from the TV series Dirty Jobs discusses excess deaths and the possible link to the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign on his YouTube channel.
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
Recent Posts
WATCH: Mike Rowe from the TV series Dirty Jobs discusses excess deaths and the possible link to the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign on his YouTube channel.