WATCH: Maxime Bernier leader of The People’s Party of Canada sat down with The Canadian Independent for a one on one interview

The Canadian Independent
Sep 16, 2024
In our interview, Maxime Bernier covered a wide range of topics. We began by discussing the recent dismissal of his Supreme Court of Canada case that was challenging the COVID-19 vaccine travel mandate.

He shared his thoughts on the end of the NDP-Trudeau supply and confidence agreement, responded to claims that he's splitting the Conservative vote, addressed questions about his immigration policies, and responded to allegations that he used PPC funds to purchase a villa in Florida.

Bernier also spoke about lessons learned from the last election and outlined both his strategies moving forward and the People's Party of Canada's plan for the next election.

He also answered follower questions about the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, digital IDs, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Pandemic Preparedness Act (Bill C-293), and more.

The Canadian Independent
