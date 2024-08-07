Playback speed
WATCH: Liberal Minister of Health Mark Holland, who accused families of letting the “planet burn” while going on summer road trips, has revealed that he flew to the Paris Olympics.

The Canadian Independent
Aug 07, 2024
Liberal Minister of Health Mark Holland, who criticized families two months ago for taking summer road trips and claimed they were letting the “planet burn” and didn’t care about climate change, has now revealed that he flew to the Olympics in France with his 80-year-old mother.

