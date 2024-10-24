Playback speed
WATCH: Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced cuts to Canada's permanent resident targets, reducing the 2025 goal from 500,000 to 395,000, then to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027

The Canadian Independent
Oct 24, 2024
2
