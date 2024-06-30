Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

WATCH: Lawyer Catherine Christensen and two active-duty military clients discuss injuries from COVID-19 vaccines and her class action lawsuit against the Canadian Armed Forces vaccine mandate.

The Canadian Independent
Jun 30, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

4 Comments
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: William Desrochers, the Quebec lawyer who has secured authorization for a class action lawsuit against YouTube and Facebook over…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Former FDA scientist Dr. Philip Krause testified that natural immunity was far superior to two doses of the vaccine and confirmed…
  The Canadian Independent
BREAKING: Julian Assange reaches a plea deal with the U.S. government and is freed from prison.
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Generous donors from around the world help Canadian woman paralyzed after her Moderna COVID-19 booster buy a wheelchair-accessible…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: State of Kansas files lawsuit against Pfizer, alleging it misled the public about the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Australian Senate hears testimony from a woman who was severely injured after her third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: New York City is considering banning face masks for COVID in subways and at protests to stop criminals from concealing their…
  The Canadian Independent