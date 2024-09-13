Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

WATCH: Judge Judy defended Donald Trump in the prosecution of his criminal cases

The Canadian Independent
Sep 13, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Judge Judy defended Donald Trump in the prosecution of his criminal cases, saying she would be “happier” if the “District Attorney of New York County would take care of criminals who are making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway” rather than spending millions of dollars “trying Donald Trump on this nonsense.”

Judge Judy added, “you have to twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was.”

1 Comment
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: Ontario woman charged with “assault with a weapon” after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh appears to reject supporting the Conservatives in a non-confidence vote during reporters’ questions today
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau responds to a reporter’s question about his plan, given that he has been trailing in the polls for a year…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Liberal MP Jean-Yves Duclos says one reason Pierre Poilievre might want an election soon on “Axe the Tax” is because Canadians are…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau addresses comments made by one of his Liberal MPs who says she does not believe Trudeau can win the next…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Pierre Poilievre criticizes the Trudeau Liberals’ appointment of Mark Carney as head of the economic task force, claiming Carney will…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, speaking with reporters this morning, is asked if he is “confident that he can actually force…
  The Canadian Independent