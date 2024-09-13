WATCH: Judge Judy defended Donald Trump in the prosecution of his criminal cases

Judge Judy defended Donald Trump in the prosecution of his criminal cases, saying she would be “happier” if the “District Attorney of New York County would take care of criminals who are making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway” rather than spending millions of dollars “trying Donald Trump on this nonsense.”
Judge Judy added, “you have to twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was.”
