WATCH: Georgia Congressman and ER Doctor Rich McCormick calls out Dr. Anthony Fauci on pressuring people to get vaccinated, mask mandates, school closures, and called him "Dr. Fear"

The Canadian Independent
Jun 03, 2024
Georgia Congressman and ER Doctor Rich McCormick calls out Dr. Anthony Fauci on pressuring people to get vaccinated, mask mandates, school closures, and called him "Dr. Fear" in today's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

