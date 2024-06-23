Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

WATCH: Generous donors from around the world help Canadian woman paralyzed after her Moderna COVID-19 booster buy a wheelchair-accessible vehicle and receive service dog full-time

The Canadian Independent
Jun 23, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Thanks to generous donors from around the world, Kayla Pollock, the Canadian woman who was paralyzed from the neck down after her Moderna COVID-19 booster shot, has now purchased a wheelchair-accessible vehicle and has received her service dog full-time.

Kayla wishes to extend a deep thank you to everyone from around the world who has supported her in her mission to raise funds to obtain her wheelchair-accessible vehicle and her service dog, Storm.

When The Canadian Independent first met Kayla six months ago and interviewed her, we told her that we would continue to support her and make sure she has the ability to live a normal life as much as possible given her circumstances.

Kayla now faces the task of raising approximately $50,000 to hire expert witnesses for her $45 million lawsuit against Moderna related to her vaccine injury. Additionally, Phase 4 of her goal is to raise enough funds to purchase land and build a wheelchair-accessible home in the town where her son lives, allowing her to see him more often.

Kayla wishes to extend a very special thank you to Veterans 4 Freedom, Dr. Drew, Dr. Peter McCullough, Viva Frei, Alex Jones, Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson, and so many other individuals, independent media outlets, and podcasters who have really helped her in exposing what happened to her.

Kayla is going to continue speaking out through her foundation, Operation Kayla, to raise awareness about her devastating vaccine injury.

You can read and watch Kayla’s story below.

EXCLUSIVE: Ontario Woman Paralyzed After Moderna booster Shot; Doctors Attribute Cause to Vaccine, Offer MAID

The Canadian Independent
·
Feb 16
EXCLUSIVE: Ontario Woman Paralyzed After Moderna booster Shot; Doctors Attribute Cause to Vaccine, Offer MAID

Kayla Pollock is a 37-year-old mother from Ontario whose life took a drastic turn after receiving a Moderna Covid-19 booster shot. She experienced paralysis from the neck down and has been enduring a challenging ordeal ever since. Kayla's early years were marked by unspeakable cruelty and suffering. As an infant, she endured the horrors of severe abuse, …

Read full story

You can donate to Kayla at the link below.

https://www.opkayla.ca/donate

2 Comments
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: State of Kansas files lawsuit against Pfizer, alleging it misled the public about the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Australian Senate hears testimony from a woman who was severely injured after her third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: New York City is considering banning face masks for COVID in subways and at protests to stop criminals from concealing their…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: An Australian Senate committee reveals that COVID-19 vaccines had an "adverse event reporting rate 23.79 times greater per 100,000…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: York Regional Police using your tax dollars to host a PRIDE banquet with drag queens.
  The Canadian Independent
Dr. Anthony Fauci is pressed during todays Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on why the Biden administration was pressing…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Georgia Congressman and ER Doctor Rich McCormick calls out Dr. Anthony Fauci on pressuring people to get vaccinated, mask mandates…
  The Canadian Independent