Share this post
WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci said in May 2021 that "when people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not going to get infected." Three years later, let's fact-check that.
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci said in May 2021 that "when people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not going to get infected." Three years later, let's fact-check that.
Aug 14, 2024
24
Share this post
WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci said in May 2021 that "when people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not going to get infected." Three years later, let's fact-check that.
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
1
Recent Posts
WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci said in May 2021 that "when people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not going to get infected." Three years later, let's fact-check that.