WATCH: Donald J. Trump officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United States

Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Donald J. Trump officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United StatesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript21Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Donald J. Trump officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United StatesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore81WATCH: Donald J. Trump officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United StatesThe Canadian IndependentJan 20, 202521Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Donald J. Trump officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United StatesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore81ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Donald J. Trump officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United StatesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Canadian IndependentSubscribeAuthorsThe Canadian IndependentRecent PostsWATCH: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gives his opening statement at the Senate confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Health & Human ServicesJan 29 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump announces four upcoming major executive orders, including the reinstatement of military members expelled…Jan 28 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump responds to removing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s security detailJan 24 • The Canadian IndependentJUST IN: The White House releases video of U.S. Marines arriving at the border with Mexico to support Border Patrol in securing the areaJan 24 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to declassify the JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr. files and requested that the pen he…Jan 24 • The Canadian IndependentBREAKING: Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirms he will call a provincial election next weekJan 24 • The Canadian IndependentICYMI: U.S. President Donald Trump spoke virtually at the 2025 World Economic Forum annual meeting in DavosJan 24 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: CNBC news anchor raises questions about whether the increase in strokes, cancers, and other illnesses could be linked to the COVID-19…Jan 23 • The Canadian Independent
Share this post