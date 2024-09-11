Share this post
WATCH: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, speaking about immigration into Canada, says he would “cap population growth so that the housing stock will always grow faster than the population.”
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
WATCH: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, speaking about immigration into Canada, says he would “cap population growth so that the housing stock will always grow faster than the population.”
Sep 11, 2024
21
Share this post
WATCH: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, speaking about immigration into Canada, says he would “cap population growth so that the housing stock will always grow faster than the population.”
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
19
Recent Posts
WATCH: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, speaking about immigration into Canada, says he would “cap population growth so that the housing stock will always grow faster than the population.”