Chrystia Freeland, speaking before the Liberal leadership nomination announcement tonight, says, “In December, people were writing off our Liberal Party, but tonight we all know that we can, we must, and we will defeat Pierre Poilievre and his maple syrup MAGA.”
WATCH: Chrystia Freeland, speaking before the Liberal leadership nomination announcement tonight, says people were writing off the Liberal Party in December, but they will now defeat Pierre Poilievre
Mar 09, 2025
