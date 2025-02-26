Chrystia Freeland, speaking about U.S. President Donald Trump at the Liberal leadership debate last night, says that if she becomes prime minister, she would form a nuclear alliance with other countries around the world against the United States.
WATCH: Chrystia Freeland, at the Liberal leadership debate, says that if she becomes prime minister, she'd form a global nuclear alliance against the U.S. in response to Donald Trump

Feb 26, 2025
Feb 26, 2025
