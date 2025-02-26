Playback speed
WATCH: Chrystia Freeland, at the Liberal leadership debate, says that if she becomes prime minister, she’d form a global nuclear alliance against the U.S. in response to Donald Trump

Feb 26, 2025
Chrystia Freeland, speaking about U.S. President Donald Trump at the Liberal leadership debate last night, says that if she becomes prime minister, she would form a nuclear alliance with other countries around the world against the United States.

