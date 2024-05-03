WATCH: Canadians with disabilities are choosing Medical Assistance in Dying because they can't afford to live in Canada. The Liberals' solution is to offer those with disabilities $6 a day.

Canadians with disabilities are choosing Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) because they can't afford to live or house themselves in Canada. The Liberals' solution is to offer those with disabilities an extra $6 a day.

The Liberal government in 2022 said the new federal disability benefit “would really lift a significant amount of people out of poverty big time.”

However, the Liberals' recent 2024 budget reveals that they plan to help Canadians living with disabilities and living in poverty by providing only $6 a day under the new federal disability benefit, with payments not expected to start rolling out until mid-2025.