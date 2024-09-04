Playback speed
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh's announcement today that he has ended their coalition agreement

The Canadian Independent
Sep 04, 2024
BREAKING: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has announced that he is terminating the supply and confidence agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government

The Canadian Independent
·
5:16 PM
BREAKING: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has announced that he is terminating the supply and confidence agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government

