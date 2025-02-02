WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 25% tariffs on the U.S. in response to American tariffs on Canada

Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 25% tariffs on the U.S. in response to American tariffs on CanadaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript12Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 25% tariffs on the U.S. in response to American tariffs on CanadaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore236WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 25% tariffs on the U.S. in response to American tariffs on CanadaThe Canadian IndependentFeb 02, 202512Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 25% tariffs on the U.S. in response to American tariffs on CanadaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore236ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 25% tariffs on the U.S. in response to American tariffs on CanadaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Canadian IndependentSubscribeAuthorsThe Canadian IndependentRecent PostsWATCH: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gives his opening statement at the Senate confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Health & Human ServicesJan 29 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump announces four upcoming major executive orders, including the reinstatement of military members expelled…Jan 28 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump responds to removing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s security detailJan 24 • The Canadian IndependentJUST IN: The White House releases video of U.S. Marines arriving at the border with Mexico to support Border Patrol in securing the areaJan 24 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to declassify the JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr. files and requested that the pen he…Jan 24 • The Canadian IndependentBREAKING: Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirms he will call a provincial election next weekJan 24 • The Canadian IndependentICYMI: U.S. President Donald Trump spoke virtually at the 2025 World Economic Forum annual meeting in DavosJan 24 • The Canadian Independent
Share this post