Share this post
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke this evening at the United Nations "Summit of the Future" in New York
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke this evening at the United Nations "Summit of the Future" in New York
Sep 22, 2024
3
Share this post
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke this evening at the United Nations "Summit of the Future" in New York
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
2
Recent Posts
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke this evening at the United Nations "Summit of the Future" in New York