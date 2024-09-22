Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke this evening at the United Nations "Summit of the Future" in New York

The Canadian Independent
Sep 22, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this podcast

The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, "We should work within institutions such as the United Nations and renew our commitment…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A security guard was captured on video punching and violently dragging an alleged shoplifter out of a Dollarama store in Winnipeg
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A pharmacist took his own life after a COVID-19 vaccine injury caused debilitating health issues, which the government’s compensation…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Liberal MP and Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez announces his resignation from the party and cabinet to sit as an Independent
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Peel Regional Police are searching for a woman who visited a man’s home to view a Porsche, then reversed the vehicle, ran over the…
  The Canadian Independent
🔴Update on Alexis Lorenze, the woman suffering from a brutal reaction to a series of vaccines
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre announces he will introduce a non-confidence motion next week in an attempt to trigger a…
  The Canadian Independent