WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau responds to another by-election loss his party faced last night in LaSalle—Émard—Verdun, Quebec, to the Bloc Québécois

Sep 17, 2024
The Liberals faced another by-election defeat last night in a riding that has been a party stronghold for nearly a decade.

Bloc Québécois candidate Louis-Philippe Sauvé, a former Parliament Hill staffer, has become the new MP for LaSalle—Émard—Verdun.

The Liberal Party’s David Lametti held the riding since 2015, until he announced he was stepping down earlier this year.

Lametti announced his departure shortly after he was shuffled out of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada in the summer of 2023.

