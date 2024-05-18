Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
10

WATCH: Canadian fastball hall of famer Sam Forbes, once extremely healthy and active, is now in a wheelchair, wearing diapers, and nearly died in hospital after receiving his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

The Canadian Independent
May 18, 2024
10
Share
Transcript

10 Comments
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: A child collapses during Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s press conference at a school in Manitoba today
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: The Globe and Mail questions Canadian PMJT on why he won’t step down given the fact that “the public seems to have an overwhelmingly…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Australian judge rules police used 'unlawful and unjustified violence' against COVID protesters; their charges were dropped, and…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A man interrupts NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's press conference, saying he “talks a lot and accomplishes nothing.”
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland says investors, for the most part, are coming to Canada…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Quebec YouTuber joined us to talk about her class-action lawsuit against YouTube over COVID-19 censorship.
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadians with disabilities are choosing Medical Assistance in Dying because they can't afford to live in Canada. The Liberals…
  The Canadian Independent