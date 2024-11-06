Share this post
WATCH: Canadian Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland addresses Donald Trump’s re-election, saying she “knows many Canadians feel unsettled today” but assures them they will be “safe.”
Nov 06, 2024
