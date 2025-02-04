Bill Gates, speaking on The View today, praised Donald Trump for expediting the COVID-19 vaccines and said another pandemic is certain within 25 years and some pathogens have a 10% chance of causing a pandemic in four years.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
WATCH: Bill Gates, on The View, praised Trump for expediting COVID-19 vaccines. He said another pandemic is certain within 25 years and some pathogens have a 10% chance of causing one in four years
Feb 04, 2025
Recent Posts
Share this post