WATCH: Author Donald Lee and community advocate Maggie Hope Braun spoke in Kitchener, Ontario about the challenges we face from governments, institutions, and unelected elites, and the path forward

The Canadian Independent
Jul 19, 2024
Transcript

Donald Lee - Is an accomplished author and spiritual leader. His latest two books, "What the Hell is Going On?" and "The Way Forward," provide a clear picture of how our Canadian democracy has been under attack. The second book, "The Way Forward," articulates actions we can take as an informed population to protect our cherished rights and freedoms, ensuring a better future for our children and grandchildren.

Maggie Hope Braun - Is a community advocate, a political activist, a homeschooling parent, and a community volunteer. She attended the Freedom Convoy and was arrested for her peaceful protest. Maggie has spoken and presented to communities across Canada. This led her to create Gather 2030, a citizen-led organization aiming to bring about systemic change through civic engagement. The organization created the KICKLEI initiative to help Canadians engage with their municipalities, protect their communities, and strengthen citizen-led democracy.

