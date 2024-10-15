Playback speed
WATCH: Australian town votes in favour of calling for the immediate suspension of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

The Canadian Independent
Oct 15, 2024
Earlier today, we shared a 50-second clip from this meeting. Now, we’ve condensed the most important 15 minutes from the 2-hour meeting for you to view.

During a Special Council Meeting on October 11, 2024, the town of Port Hedland in Australia made several shocking revelations that led to a motion calling for the immediate suspension of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The motion passed with a 5-2 vote.

The Council's decision included notifying the Prime Minister of Australia, informing healthcare professionals about the findings related to these vaccines, and ensuring both the public and medical practitioners are adequately informed to allow for informed consent regarding vaccination.

The motion was primarily based on findings presented by Dr. David Speicher, a Canadian molecular virologist and epidemiologist, and supported by letters from Federal MP Russell Broadbent.

Dr. Speicher's findings revealed that the vaccine vials contained an SV40 promoter-enhancer-origin of replication (ori) sequence, which had not been disclosed to regulatory bodies such as the FDA, Health Canada, or Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). This sequence, according to Speicher, is known to facilitate nuclear localization and genomic integration of synthetic DNA, potentially increasing the risk of long-term health issues, including cancer.

Spiecher’s report also indicated that DNA contamination levels in the tested vaccine samples significantly exceeded the TGA's regulatory limit.

You can access the Special Council Meeting agenda and attachments at the links below.

Special Council Meeting Agenda

https://www.porthedland.wa.gov.au/council-meetings/special-council-meetings/special-council-meeting-11-october-2024/247/documents/agenda_scm_11102024.pdf

Special Council Meeting Attachments

https://www.porthedland.wa.gov.au/council-meetings/special-council-meetings/special-council-meeting-11-october-2024/247/documents/attachments_scm_11102024.pdf

