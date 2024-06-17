Kara Potter says she developed pericarditis, which spread from her heart to her lungs and brain. As a result, she has been chronically ill and is now disabled. She says she can no longer drive and has lost the ability to speak and walk properly.
WATCH: Australian Senate hears testimony from a woman who was severely injured after her third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Jun 17, 2024
WATCH: Australian Senate hears testimony from a woman who was severely injured after her third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.