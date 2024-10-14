WATCH: Australian councillor says town’s funerals surged from one a week to over one a day post-COVID vaccine rollout, prompting construction of a new cold body storage facility to handle deaths

During a special council meeting on October 11, 2024, Port Hedland Town Councillor Adrian McRae made the shocking revelation that his town has gone from one funeral a week to more than one funeral a day since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. He also noted that they have had to build a new cold body storage facility to accommodate the increase in deaths.

The purpose of the meeting was to bring forward a motion urging the immediate suspension of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The motion was supported by the council, passing with a vote of 5-2.

Additionally, the council's decision called for notifying the Prime Minister of Australia, informing healthcare professionals about the findings related to these vaccines, and ensuring that both the public and medical practitioners are adequately informed, allowing for informed consent regarding vaccination.

Findings presented by Dr. David Speicher, a Canadian molecular virologist and epidemiologist, formed the basis of the motion and were supported by letters from Federal MP Russell Broadbent.

Dr. Speicher's findings on the COVID-19 vaccines revealed that the vials contained an SV40 promoter-enhancer-origin of replication (ori) sequence, which was not initially disclosed to regulatory bodies such as the FDA, Health Canada, or Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).



This sequence is known to facilitate nuclear localization and genomic integration of synthetic DNA, potentially raising the risk of long-term health issues like cancer.