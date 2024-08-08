The woman told Poilievre he needs to “address the climate crisis,” saying, “How can we dismiss the climate crisis? It’s real, it’s happening. We have heat domes, people are dying from them, and we have wildfires.” She urged Poilievre to make climate change one of his top priorities, not just the economy and business in Canada.
WATCH: An Indigenous woman slammed Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre during a press conference today for not acknowledging or addressing LGBTQ+ people and climate change in his opening remarks
WATCH: An Indigenous woman slammed Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre during a press conference today for not acknowledging or addressing LGBTQ+ people and climate change in his opening remarks
Aug 08, 2024
1
