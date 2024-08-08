Playback speed
Share post
WATCH: An Indigenous woman slammed Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre during a press conference today for not acknowledging or addressing LGBTQ+ people and climate change in his opening remarks

The Canadian Independent
Aug 08, 2024
The woman told Poilievre he needs to “address the climate crisis,” saying, “How can we dismiss the climate crisis? It’s real, it’s happening. We have heat domes, people are dying from them, and we have wildfires.” She urged Poilievre to make climate change one of his top priorities, not just the economy and business in Canada.

