Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

WATCH: An Australian Senate committee reveals that COVID-19 vaccines had an "adverse event reporting rate 23.79 times greater per 100,000 doses than all other vaccines combined.”

The Canadian Independent
Jun 13, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

3 Comments
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: York Regional Police using your tax dollars to host a PRIDE banquet with drag queens.
  The Canadian Independent
Dr. Anthony Fauci is pressed during todays Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on why the Biden administration was pressing…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Georgia Congressman and ER Doctor Rich McCormick calls out Dr. Anthony Fauci on pressuring people to get vaccinated, mask mandates…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Texas Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson calls out Dr. Anthony Fauci on his lies and criminal cover-ups…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashes on Dr. Anthony Fauci during today's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros, speaking at the World Health Assembly happening this week in Geneva, says, “It’s…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A large memorial was captured today in the streets of Austria of those injured or killed by the COVID-19 vaccines
  The Canadian Independent