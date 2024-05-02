WATCH: A pilot nearly dies after experiencing blood clots and strokes that required brain surgery following his second mandated Pfizer Covid-19 shot; doctors called it a miracle that he survived.

Tim McAdams, a healthy and fit 59-year-old pilot from Texas with over 40 years of experience flying various aircraft, including planes, jets, and helicopters, faced a near death experience after his second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Tim spoke with The Canadian Independent to tell his story.

Flying private corporate jets for several years, Tim transitioned to becoming an EMS helicopter pilot at the Mayo Clinic, where he worked for several years. He also trained Canadian paramedic pilots in western Canada. Later, Tim joined Airbus as a pilot, where he worked for over a decade. During this time, he also had the opportunity to train Tom Cruise for one of his upcoming movies.

Tim says he opted against the COVID-19 vaccinations due to unknown risks. He mentioned that his employer, Airbus, continued to press the importance of vaccination through emails, urging employees to consider it. It wasn’t until the company mandated the Covid-19 shot that Tim says he was forced to take it or lose his job. Tim says that while Airbus offered religious and medical exceptions, he did not qualify for these exemptions.

Just three weeks after Tim’s second Pfizer shot in 2021, his life took a tragic turn, and he faced a near-death experience. He suffered two bilateral cerebellar strokes, underwent brain surgery that required a portion of his skull to be removed, spent 80 days in the hospital, and required substantial rehabilitation. Doctors described Tim’s survival as a miracle.

Tim says he ate healthy, exercised regularly, and generally took good care of himself. He says he never smoked, drank alcohol very seldom, and had no underlying health conditions prior to getting the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 shots.

Tim notes that while in the hospital and during recovery, when he questioned the doctor about the cause of his strokes, the doctor would not admit a correlation between his injury and the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, Tim does mention that a nurse advised him in hospital to report what happened to him through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Tim's follow-up doctor believes his injury was indeed related to the Covid-19 vaccine, as evidenced by medical records provided to The Canadian Independent.

After being released from the hospital, Tim tried to return to work but faced medical difficulties. His doctor advised him that it was time to stop working, leading Tim to retire and go on disability. As a result, Tim's wife also had to give up her job to care for him. This led to the sale of their home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, forcing them to relocate to a lower-income neighborhood. Life has undergone drastic changes for Tim and his family.

Transitioning from financially stable employment with good-paying jobs, Tim and his wife now rely solely on Tim’s disability cheque each month. Tim faces ongoing struggles with walking due to balancing issues, often needing to rely on walls or railings for support. Additionally, Tim struggles to speak due to damage to a vocal cord from intubation.

When asked by The Canadian Independent if Tim could turn back time, Tim didn’t hesitate to express that he would have preferred to let his company, Airbus, fire him rather than compromise his health by getting the vaccine.