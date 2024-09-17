Playback speed
UPDATE: Alexis Lorenze, the woman suffering from a brutal reaction to a series of vaccines, has an update from her hospital bed

The Canadian Independent
Sep 17, 2024
The Vaccine Safety Research Foundation has arrived at Lorenze’s hospital to assist her. They report that Lorenze is in critical condition and are awaiting her transport to another hospital.

Alexis does not have medical insurance so a GiveSendGo donation campaign has been launched to help her. A link is provided at the bottom of this post.

In recent days, Lorenz has been posting on various social media platforms, exposing what has happened to her.

Alexis Lorenz recently sought treatment at UCI Medical Hospital in California, but according to her family, the hospital refused to proceed unless she received the meningitis, pneumonia, and DTaP vaccines.

Since receiving the vaccines, Lorenz has become unrecognizable due to the severe reaction she developed.

Donate at the link below.

givesendgo.com/Lifeforlexi

