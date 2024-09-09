Playback speed
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Jagmeet Singh won't press for an early federal election, saying Singh is "blowing smoke" and that "He wants his pension, and he's not going anywhere until October 2025."

Sep 09, 2024
