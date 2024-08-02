Playback speed
BREAKING: United States Secret Service Acting Director Ronald L. Rowe, Jr. says his agency "takes full responsibility" for the "failure" during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

The Canadian Independent
Aug 02, 2024
Transcript

Director Rowe also says that if "policy violations are identified," then "those individuals will be held accountable."

