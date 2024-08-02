Director Rowe also says that if "policy violations are identified," then "those individuals will be held accountable."
Aug 02, 2024

BREAKING: United States Secret Service Acting Director Ronald L. Rowe, Jr. says his agency "takes full responsibility" for the "failure" during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump
BREAKING: United States Secret Service Acting Director Ronald L. Rowe, Jr. says his agency "takes full responsibility" for the "failure" during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump
Aug 02, 2024
