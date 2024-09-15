Playback speed


BREAKING: Law enforcement officials confirm a possible second assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life this afternoon at his Trump International Golf Club in Florida, where he was golfing

The Canadian Independent
Sep 15, 2024
2
