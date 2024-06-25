Share this post
BREAKING: Julian Assange reaches a plea deal with the U.S. government and is freed from prison.
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
BREAKING: Julian Assange reaches a plea deal with the U.S. government and is freed from prison.
Jun 25, 2024
29
Share this post
BREAKING: Julian Assange reaches a plea deal with the U.S. government and is freed from prison.
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
7
Recent Posts
BREAKING: Julian Assange reaches a plea deal with the U.S. government and is freed from prison.